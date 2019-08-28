1832 Asset Management LP Stake in Rollins (ROL) Has Decreased by $9.89 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Upped Its Position

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 241,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.54M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 1.18 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 257,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12M, up from 253,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 3.04M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 22,261 shares to 50,326 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 23,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,397 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,979 were reported by Associated Banc. M&R Management, a New York-based fund reported 3,361 shares. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated reported 518,029 shares. 45,193 were accumulated by Price Cap Inc. The France-based Capital Fund Sa has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.12% or 572,214 shares. Wright Investors Incorporated has 2.39% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mackenzie Corporation has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Atria Invs Lc holds 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 47,532 shares. Northstar Gp Inc holds 15,376 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Howard Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,567 shares. Diversified Trust Co holds 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 28,630 shares. Cambridge Advsr accumulated 0.1% or 2,810 shares. Delaware-based Cypress Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 60,596 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc owns 20,487 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 55,672 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0% or 12,300 shares. 7.29M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Pennsylvania Tru has 2,938 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Carroll Finance Associate has 357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 2,206 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings reported 119,959 shares stake. Prudential Plc has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). First Republic Management has 13,045 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus invested in 300 shares. Penobscot Investment invested in 44,493 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 590,228 shares to 851,605 shares, valued at $71.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 92,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05 million for 35.83 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.