1832 Asset Management LP Stake in Enbridge (ENB) Has Increased by $9.02 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 250,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 15.73M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.36M, up from 15.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 4.20M shares traded or 33.05% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 48,625 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 75,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 7.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Globe Technology: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 62,700 shares to 49,110 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 83,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,700 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

