1832 Asset Management LP Position in Manulife Finl (MFC) Lifted as Share Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Has Raised Stake by $1.35 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 23.92M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405.38M, up from 22.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 132,363 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 757 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.79. About 571,329 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 19,299 shares to 68,170 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 344,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.85M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 2,487 shares to 1,977 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,451 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

