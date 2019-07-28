1832 Asset Management LP Position in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Has Cut by $316,548 as Shares Rose; As Brf Sa (BRFS) Stock Price Rose, Inca Investments Upped by $13.61 Million Its Position

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.32M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05M, up from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.42M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by BRF S.A. (BRFS); 19/03/2018 – BRF Chairman Diniz calls pressure for board shake-up ‘normal’; 04/04/2018 – OFFICIAL CORRECTION-BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN MAY (NOT APRIL); 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MAGGI: FEDERAL POLICE PROBE SHOWED PROBLEMS IN BRF; 18/04/2018 – PETROS SUPPORTS DINIZ PROPOSAL OF PETROBRAS CEO AS BRF CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS IT IS COLLABORATING WITH FEDERAL POLICE INVESTIGATION IN FRAUD CASE; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS MEETING ON APRIL 19 MAINTAINED SO THAT BOARD CAN FAMILIARIZE ITSELF WITH MECHANICS OF CUMULATIVE VOTING SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – EU bans 20 Brazilian meat plants, hits 35 pct of exports; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL TRADE GROUP ABPA SAYS 12 BRF PLANTS AFFECTED BY EU POULTRY BAN, PLUS 8 PLANTS BELONGING TO OTHER FIRMS; TOTAL OF NINE COMPANIES AFFECTED; 11/04/2018 – BRF: 3 PEOPLE REQUESTED REMOVAL FROM ALTERNATIVE BOARD SLATE

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 11,724 shares as the company's stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,658 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 51,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $20.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 326,938 shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,697 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On ADT Inc. (ADT)? – Yahoo Finance" on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "BRF Restructures Again: Is This A Turnaround? – Seeking Alpha" published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. (BRFS) CEO Pedro Parente on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on May 11, 2019.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 22,024 shares to 73,470 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.