1832 Asset Management LP Position in Baidu (BIDU) Increased as Stock Price Declined; As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $315,000

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,940 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 355,648 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE WON’T REACH PRIMARY BALANCE UNTIL 2022: LAZARD; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 10/04/2018 – MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management; 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 05/03/2018 Lazard Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 231,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16 million, up from 227,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.51. About 1.30M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 694,813 shares to 290,700 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 48,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

