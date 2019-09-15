1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Waters (WAT) Stake by $971,250 as Shares Declined; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $343,398

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 946 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,225 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 2,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 3,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 4 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 3,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.13. About 481,960 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 336,420 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 1,667 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markel owns 94,400 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 47,818 shares. Investment Counsel holds 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,334 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 554 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.19% or 1,240 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 119,666 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,565 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 3,398 shares. Valley Advisers reported 0.23% stake. Insight 2811 reported 2,657 shares. Leavell Management has 2,324 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 453,000 shares to 750,400 shares, valued at $62.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 134,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 5.36 million shares. Davy Asset Management owns 1,098 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Allstate has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bokf Na invested in 8,833 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 39,603 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Parsec Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,075 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Invest House holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 25,941 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 24 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 492 shares. Proshare Advsrs has 9,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn accumulated 262,522 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,427 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 27.25 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.