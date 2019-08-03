1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $16.42 Million; Share Value Rose; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.85 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 315,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 19 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 315,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.52M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68 million, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CTR) by 149,378 shares to 334,378 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 45,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

