1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $49.28 Million; Brinker Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Epam Sys (EPAM) by $984,425 as Share Value Rose

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 40.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 20,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 14,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $190.09. About 107,376 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 252,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.31M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $241.42. About 642,664 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 77,576 shares to 117,303 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 31,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.03% or 14,764 shares. Moreover, Torray Ltd Llc has 2.61% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kames Cap Public Limited Company has invested 2.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.05% or 522 shares in its portfolio. Logan Management has invested 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bar Harbor Svcs invested 5.84% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 91 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 15,424 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt has 200 shares. De Burlo holds 2.46% or 61,920 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.27% or 16,036 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.97% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 34,099 shares. Private Tru Na accumulated 0.55% or 13,486 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Limited Company holds 576,883 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 513,300 were reported by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Atika Capital Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 42,000 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 2,680 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Parametric Assocs Limited Com invested in 99,336 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Secor LP owns 0.28% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 8,047 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Delaware stated it has 492 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,345 shares. Acadian Asset Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,692 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,582 shares to 40,453 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,443 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

