1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake By $1.19 Million; VZ HOLDING AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZE (VZHGF) Sellers Decreased By 11.76% Their Shorts

VZ HOLDING AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZE (OTCMKTS:VZHGF) had a decrease of 11.76% in short interest. VZHGF’s SI was 3,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.76% from 3,400 shares previously. It closed at $281 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 6.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 4,824 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 72,556 shares with $17.95 million value, down from 77,380 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 574,967 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Friday, June 21. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $290 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 130,568 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First City Capital owns 0.69% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,853 shares. Triangle Wealth Management stated it has 0.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jcic Asset Mngmt has 240 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 3,155 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 597,403 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 195,576 shares. Grandfield Dodd holds 3,746 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 35,137 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 273,012 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.1% or 7,400 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has 2.18% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 102,411 shares. Zuckerman Group Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,395 shares. One Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 1,550 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 1.51M shares to 23.92 million valued at $405.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ssr Mng Inc stake by 564,000 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.