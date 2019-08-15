1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Air Lease (AL) Holding; Monroe Capital (MRCC)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 12.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 130,281 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 932,861 shares with $31.88M value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 566,244 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 24 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 21 decreased and sold positions in Monroe Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.42 million shares, down from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Monroe Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $210.99 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

More notable recent Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Monroe Capital (MRCC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monroe Capital Corp. (MRCC) CEO Ted Koenig on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Capital -2.3% as Q1 adjusted NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 118,850 shares traded or 45.80% up from the average. Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) has declined 15.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC

Salzhauer Michael holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation for 52,438 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc owns 120,736 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 0.15% invested in the company for 147,570 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.11% in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 113,132 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 19.74% above currents $38 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,524 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability has 742,824 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zweig accumulated 0.93% or 243,295 shares. Capital Mngmt Va holds 1.25% or 132,405 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 186,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 25,783 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 48,046 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Regions Fin Corp owns 22,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,170 shares. 138,843 are owned by Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc. Aqr Ltd Liability stated it has 634,134 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 45,250 shares to 504,142 valued at $196.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Colliers Intl Group Inc stake by 24,800 shares and now owns 25,800 shares. Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) was raised too.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.