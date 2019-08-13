1832 Asset Management LP Lifted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $15.86 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Upped Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 344,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4.64 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.80 million, up from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares to 83,312 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,410 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Value Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola: Stock Is Now Outperforming, But Quality Of Earnings Is Lower – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Coca-Cola ‘Clearly’ Boasts Better Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 941,516 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs stated it has 1.81% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Research & Management stated it has 1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lbmc Invest Limited Liability Company reported 29,158 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 4,835 shares stake. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lpl Fincl has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 1.21M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Tcw Gp Inc reported 32,655 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Lc holds 41,980 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank holds 473,292 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Webster Bancorp N A reported 27,978 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited Com holds 91,193 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 292,360 shares. First Bancshares reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 11,284 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Compton Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 24,814 shares. Stonebridge Capital Inc, California-based fund reported 147,331 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 0.29% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 667,314 shares. 22,600 are owned by Fundx Invest Group Lc. Sol Cap invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 16.56 million shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 121,406 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Fincl Gp has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,429 shares. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl holds 0.44% or 140,226 shares. Connors Investor Incorporated stated it has 94,568 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Coke Is It; Harley Whiplashes Shareholders – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Company: No Longer Your ‘Classic Coke’ Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VDC: Slow Growth And Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.