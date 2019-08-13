1832 Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO); Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Value Rose While Towle & Co Decreased Stake by $4.91 Million

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 181,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.29M, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 1.26 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 344,801 shares as the company's stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4.64 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.80 million, up from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 5.10M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 0.09% or 21,993 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 10,136 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Founders Management Ltd Liability accumulated 192,579 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,661 shares. Rock Point Advisors Lc stated it has 6,045 shares. Chilton holds 0.53% or 323,067 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.46% or 125,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited holds 122,434 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Paragon Cap Mgmt has 0.32% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 16,497 shares. Raymond James Fincl owns 1.03M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Capwealth has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Interocean Cap Limited Company holds 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 32,799 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability reported 94,170 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 86,759 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $539.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 86,759 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $539.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $34.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $34.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).