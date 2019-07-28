1832 Asset Management LP Increases Position in Ecolab (ECL); M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) Stock Value Declined While Denali Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 9,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.89M, up from 992,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) by 86.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in M&T Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $164.95. About 1.36M shares traded or 90.23% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc owns 7,223 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amer Int Gp invested in 106,964 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ami Asset has invested 3.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Monarch Capital Management holds 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1,221 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 421,779 shares. 24,573 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Morgan Stanley owns 2.10M shares. Northstar Gp Inc has invested 1.29% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 35,003 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baxter Bros reported 0.33% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,149 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 86,759 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $539.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 710,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,142 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.77 million activity. The insider King Darren J sold 10,000 shares worth $1.65M.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31,400 shares to 64,200 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 49,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (NYSE:LYB).