1832 Asset Management LP Increases Holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP); Stoneridge Investment Partners Decreased Quanta Services (PWR) Holding by $1.05 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 28,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 34,114 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 62,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 1.30M shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 61,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 3.84M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.12 million, up from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 462,131 shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 14/03/2018 – APAX’S ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN BIP WORTH MORE THAN 200 MILLION EUROS; 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $425M, EST. $443.7M; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 36,529 shares to 169,566 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 63,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,162 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 27,352 shares to 70,445 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge.

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $136.65 million for 9.14 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.