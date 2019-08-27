1832 Asset Management LP Increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $32.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Share Price Declined While Gendell Jeffrey L Lowered Position by $1.04 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 63.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 74,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 191,701 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.81M, up from 117,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $515.6. About 259,387 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 57,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 801,739 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, down from 859,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 126,887 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriserv Finl Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 104,423 shares to 545,028 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 170,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York holds 13,485 shares. 3,904 are owned by Synovus Fin. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0% or 876 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 1,175 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc accumulated 180 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 44 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Natixis holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 80,406 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 1,502 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 122 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. North Star Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 370 shares. Peddock Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 350 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0.01% or 3,983 shares.