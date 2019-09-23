1832 Asset Management LP Holding In Oracle (ORCL) Was Lifted; Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $599,300 as Market Valuation Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 255,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354.80 million, up from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 4.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 9,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 27,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 17,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 195,309 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,659 shares to 63,157 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,903 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 173,300 shares to 280,200 shares, valued at $63.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 46,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

