1832 Asset Management LP Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Sg Americas Securities Lowered Its Position in Devon Energy New Com (DVN) as Stock Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 11,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,246 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $133.65. About 3.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (DVN) by 67.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 74,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 35,539 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 110,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 3.83 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Disneyâ€™s (NYSE:DIS) â€˜Lion Kingâ€™ is Expected to Rule the Box Office This Weekend – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 189,597 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $57.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 24,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Gp reported 19,860 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 7,700 shares. Yakira Capital Mgmt has invested 2.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Kansas-based Meritage Port Management has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Brookstone has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Ltd Llc has invested 3.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 29,088 shares. Diamond Hill Cap invested in 2.78 million shares or 1.7% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bollard Llc owns 23,344 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt holds 82,420 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Fernwood Mngmt Lc owns 3,174 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Management accumulated 48,595 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.02% or 12,240 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1.10 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 200,107 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sasco Capital Ct accumulated 2.49% or 842,838 shares. 11,209 are held by Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.64M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 0.05% or 1.56 million shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 157 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 39,035 shares stake. Corecommodity Management Llc accumulated 42,830 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Spirit Of America Management accumulated 0.01% or 3,000 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 2,019 shares to 10,362 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes Group Inc Com (NYSE:B) by 24,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put).