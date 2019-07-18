1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped Unilever Plc (UL) Holding; Honda Motor Co. LTD (HMC) Position Held by Aviance Capital Partners Llc

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 36,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 24,141 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 22.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 04/04/2018 – VW bets on Brazil rebound with SUV, Honda remains cautious; 06/03/2018 – Toyota, Subaru, Honda Score Highest Brand Loyalty, New Edmunds Report Reveals; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Honda Tsushin Kogyo 6826.T -2017/18 group results; 28/03/2018 – ANA HOLDINGS and Honda Aircraft Company Announce a Strategic Partnership to Expand the Business Jet Market; 01/05/2018 – HONDA APRIL U.S. AUTO SALES DOWN 9.2%, EST. DOWN 7.3%; 18/04/2018 – DEFH: April 18, 2018 – DFEH Settles Disability Discrimination Claims Against Berkeley Honda Autocenter. – Spanish; 13/03/2018 – Honda, Ford to testify at U.S. Senate Takata hearing -aides; 02/04/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Will Receive the 2018 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Foundation Award for Excellence; 28/03/2018 – Mashable: Honda debuts its slick new hybrid at the New York Auto Show

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 261.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 27,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,442 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 21,112 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “BREXIT WAS ABSOLUTELY NOT A FACTOR” IN DECISION TO SCRAP LONDON CORPORATE HQ; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 7,075 shares to 30,928 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,507 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets.

