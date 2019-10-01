1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped Sanofi (SNY) Position; As Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 2972.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 153,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 158,723 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 5,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 133,870 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharmaceuticals drops plan to buy Sanofi’s Europe business – Business Standard; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY @AmberTongPW; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sanofi at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Negative; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI HAS 95.6% OF ABLYNX AFTER INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ADVENT ARE SAID TO COMPETE FOR SANOFI’S ZENTIVA; 08/03/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – SANOFI WILL PAY EVOTEC AN INITIAL ONE-TIME CASH UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 60 M AND PROVIDE FURTHER SIGNIFICANT LONG-TERM FUNDING TO ENSURE SUPPORT AND PROGRESSION OF PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Head of Global R&D Elias Zerhouni to Retire

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 74,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 761,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25M, up from 686,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 3,254 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold OLBK shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Maryland-based Founders Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 54,000 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 0.91% or 355,249 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp has 39,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 30,887 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 1,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 38,758 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,769 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 0.14% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Elizabeth Park Advsrs Ltd reported 75,536 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Jennison Associates Lc reported 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Banc Funds Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 380,999 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 150,000 shares to 283,185 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 537,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).