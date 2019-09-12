1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $499,500; Cooper Cos (COO) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its Position

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 8437.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 2,732 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $507,000, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.98. About 447,144 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $301.32. About 174,155 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,687 shares to 976 shares, valued at $107,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.27% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 208 shares. American Int Group Inc has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru Co holds 0.07% or 1,166 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Management Llp reported 981,302 shares. Fund Sa reported 2,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial accumulated 0% or 3,965 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 12,381 shares. 720 are owned by Conning. Sei Invs reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Rwc Asset Management Llp has 0.08% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Japan-based Daiwa Gru has invested 0.05% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). First Natl reported 0.02% stake.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,500 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $162.35M for 23.18 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.