1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped Marathon Oil (MRO) Stake; Grimes & Company Raised Its Stryker (SYK) Holding by $944,025 as Market Value Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 466.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03 million, up from 248,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 2.09M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK) by 339.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 5,961 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 1,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $215.65. About 72,867 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Investment invested in 18,200 shares. Old National Comml Bank In has 17,990 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 122,107 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 157,735 shares stake. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 480,609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Meeder Asset invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). New York-based Qci Asset Management New York has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 77 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 12,177 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 15,783 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 541,068 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 2.17 million shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.04% or 3,603 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,626 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,687 shares to 976 shares, valued at $107,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 190,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp by 67,922 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 5,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,170 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.