1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Total S A (TOT) by $1.37 Million as Share Price Declined; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose While East Coast Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.68 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 71328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 24,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 612,398 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 02/05/2018 – Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 1.08M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 315,769 shares to 19 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 143,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,508 shares to 19,995 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).