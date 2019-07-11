1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Stock Price Rose; Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Lifted Stake

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 956 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 13,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmctcls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $301.43. About 1.53 million shares traded or 66.36% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,064 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, down from 80,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 731,219 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 103,858 shares to 138,793 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 13,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,491 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 86,736 shares to 382,757 shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 142,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.05 million for 28.96 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares were sold by Todd Paul M. The insider WOODS M TROY sold $4.36 million. On Friday, February 8 the insider GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million.