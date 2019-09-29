1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Position; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position By $927,550

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 7,135 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 279,979 shares with $36.45 million value, down from 287,114 last quarter. United Technologies now has $117.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 2.14 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) stake by 5.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 10,500 shares as Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC)’s stock rose 2.77%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 185,500 shares with $13.54M value, down from 196,000 last quarter. Kilroy Rlty Corp now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 509,729 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 13.83% above currents $136.39 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Bernstein maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $15400 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rdl Fincl has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp has 1,853 shares. Cumberland Advsr accumulated 0.07% or 1,695 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Llc invested in 1,948 shares. Headinvest Ltd Com holds 1.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 34,535 shares. Capital Intl Sarl reported 15,900 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 40,827 are owned by Mechanics Savings Bank Department. 28,079 are owned by Cypress Capital Group. 287,595 are held by Cibc Ww. Adage Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.73% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Troy Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stonebridge Management Incorporated reported 3,423 shares. Altfest L J Com holds 2,296 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 39,528 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 92,932 shares to 690,335 valued at $173.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 1,478 shares and now owns 133,597 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 391,500 shares to 401,600 valued at $88.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ares Management Corporation stake by 603,400 shares and now owns 1.33M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) was raised too.