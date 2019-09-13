1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $16.16 Million; Stock Value Rose; Renaissance Technologies Has Increased Its Genesco (GCO) Stake by $2.04 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 74.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 48,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 113,800 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, up from 65,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 345,565 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 316,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.83M, down from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 10.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GCO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 7.48% less from 18.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 26 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,631 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl invested in 0% or 156 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 11,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. White Pine Capital reported 14,390 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 120 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company invested in 630 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Com holds 22,358 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 307,368 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Parametric Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 595,968 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $46.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 371,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI).

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genesco +12% after hiking guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genesco +12% after Pivotal Research lift – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,125 are held by Van Strum & Towne Inc. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 22.69 million shares. Valueworks Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hikari Pwr Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 46,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 11.88 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B owns 280,953 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated reported 242,293 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 4,643 shares. 69,536 were reported by Kings Point Capital. Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or stated it has 30,514 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Company holds 0.22% or 57,584 shares in its portfolio. 24,506 are held by Appleton Ptnrs Ma.