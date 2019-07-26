1832 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $37.51 Million as Stock Value Rose; Lionstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Sp Plus (SP) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 56,094 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 436,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.32M, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.95. About 696,362 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14M for 11.79 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.38M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Llc accumulated 37,350 shares. James Inv Research Incorporated invested in 14,100 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.17% or 955,260 shares. Alphaone Service Ltd Llc invested in 0.64% or 31,206 shares. P2 Capital Prtn has invested 3.21% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 8,087 shares. Shell Asset Comm holds 0.01% or 17,135 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.19M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company has invested 0.02% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). M&T Bankshares Corp has 13,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 23,500 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 542,200 shares to 577,200 shares, valued at $136.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 189,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 795,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.93 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.