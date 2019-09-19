1832 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake by $6.52 Million; As Open Text (OTEX) Market Valuation Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.81 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 43,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 244,338 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.50 million, up from 200,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $147.2. About 664,435 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 70,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 940,886 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.85M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 473,194 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’)

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,926 shares to 52,187 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 49,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,893 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Travelers Uses 3-D Technology from HOVER to Help Make Property Damage Inspections Quicker and Safer – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA Merrill Lynch cut at Travelers on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Cheap Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is OpenText’s Growth Slowing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A 7.2% Return On Equity, Is Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.43M for 32.24 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 39,861 shares to 942,018 shares, valued at $159.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).