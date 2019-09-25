1832 Asset Management LP Has Increased Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $10.87 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Value Rose While Dafna Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 534,848 shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 130,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 267,184 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.20M, up from 136,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 8.41 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Develop Abituzumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Galapagos Nv by 2,900 shares to 52,509 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp owns 465,000 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co reported 18,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 529,858 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 1.50 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 498,278 shares stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 159,471 shares. 99,736 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. 39,530 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 832,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Product Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 74,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 41,767 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 223,012 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $90.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 127,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 602,800 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

