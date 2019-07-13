1832 Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding by $10.89 Million; Store Cap (STOR) Stock Value Rose While Anchor Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $2.80 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 84,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.74 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 873,961 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 81,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,351 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 301,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 919,114 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group holds 0.04% or 27.61 million shares in its portfolio. Presima Incorporated owns 71,800 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Park Circle Communication holds 5,000 shares. 225,847 are held by Eagle Asset Management Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 49,380 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 328 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,941 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2.94M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 0.12% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1,011 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 162,088 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 13.72M shares. First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 128,635 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,802 shares to 236,119 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 8,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72 million for 18.22 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 16,784 shares to 6,323 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tekla Healthcare Opportunit (THQ) by 144,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,809 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Smith Graham And Company Invest Advsrs LP has invested 0.64% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Korea Investment has 211,354 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.09% or 644,982 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1.11 million shares. Andra Ap holds 0.08% or 19,000 shares. 900 are owned by Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc. Kj Harrison And Prns Inc reported 2,000 shares. Bridges Invest Management holds 0.07% or 12,868 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 3,697 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 93,999 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 523 shares. 6,811 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc. Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 134,358 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

