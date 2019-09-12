1832 Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $11.76 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Has Decreased Position

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 91.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 17,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1,575 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.4. About 485,857 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 250134% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 250,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 250,234 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 958,050 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ar Asset Management Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,400 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,903 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation owns 5,008 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fil invested in 0% or 19,155 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Company reported 161,831 shares. Orrstown Fincl Incorporated reported 549 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 5,198 shares. Meritage Grp Ltd Partnership holds 2.85% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hightower holds 0.23% or 296,596 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Asset Management One Company Limited invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gradient Investments Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,006 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 108,100 shares. Smith Moore & holds 6,579 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.76B for 17.09 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $683.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,987 shares to 9,062 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The fastest speeds available: Collins Aerospace, SES and Vista Global to launch LuxStream connectivity service for business aircraft – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Exelon Corp. (EXC) Announces Admiral John Richardson to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Td Asset Inc holds 0.07% or 952,653 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Commerce Va holds 2.61% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 801,101 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP accumulated 0% or 19,401 shares. Foster & Motley holds 0.38% or 55,979 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 129,678 shares. Stephens Ar owns 55,395 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.12% stake. Bartlett & Limited Liability stated it has 382 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil reported 6.33 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 17.32 million shares. Sns Fincl Group Limited Co accumulated 6,857 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 0.03% or 4,406 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).