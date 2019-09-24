1832 Asset Management LP Has Increased Gartner (IT) Position; Rbo & Co Has Lowered Equifax (EFX) Stake By $345,735

Rbo & Co Llc decreased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 3.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rbo & Co Llc sold 2,561 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Rbo & Co Llc holds 67,729 shares with $9.16M value, down from 70,290 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $17.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 769,706 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX REPORTS TO CONGRESS ON DATA INCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Gartner Inc (IT) stake by 28.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 13,987 shares as Gartner Inc (IT)’s stock declined 10.96%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 63,097 shares with $10.04 million value, up from 49,110 last quarter. Gartner Inc now has $12.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $143.28. About 823,635 shares traded or 69.33% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 08/05/2018 – Gartner Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.51-Adj EPS $3.91; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and lnspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Had Seen FY18 EPS $1.26-$1.6; 29/05/2018 – New Research from Gartner L2 Offers Brands a Roadmap to Enhance Their Mobile Marketing Sophistication; 18/05/2018 – McAfee Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 11/04/2018 – Zerto Announces ZertoCON 2018 Featuring Keynotes that Explore the Future of Being Human with Wired Editor-in-Chief and the Future of Data Protection with Gartner Analyst; 29/05/2018 – Code42 Forensic File Search Featured at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pavilion Data Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Storage Technologies by Gartner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 2,140 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt stated it has 2,711 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,599 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 17,374 shares. Michigan-based Connable Office Inc has invested 0.07% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 25,451 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 15,996 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability holds 1,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 4,591 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Financial Bank owns 11,450 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Huntington State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Cardinal Cap Management has 0.07% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 1,483 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 60,908 shares to 16,954 valued at $33.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 13,700 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Ishares Tr (IGF) was reduced too.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.08 million for 24.45 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 2,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Capital reported 4,774 shares stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Carlson Capital LP invested in 78,737 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 564,772 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.02% or 67,750 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,644 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 54,246 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Lc reported 0.51% stake. Fort LP has 6,113 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 28,946 shares stake. Aldebaran Financial reported 9,550 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdings invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Texas Permanent School Fund has 23,301 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.