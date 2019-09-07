1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $7.56 Million; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Market Value Declined, Federated Investors Raised Its Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 79,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 19,159 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 63.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 12,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 32,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.14M, up from 19,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292. About 556,861 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 295,824 shares to 247,978 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Cmnty Cap Tr V by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,477 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 344,801 shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $216.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.