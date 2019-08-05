1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $27.66 Million as Shares Declined; Oakworth Capital Has Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $8.87 Million

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.69. About 1.58M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 214,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.91 million, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 4.50 million shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $94; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 08/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EFSD, JDRF AND CO AGREED TO EXTEND COLLABORATION FOR EUROPEAN PROGRAMME IN TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH THROUGH 2020; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 10/05/2018 – BioWorld [Reg]: Lilly strikes $1.6B deal to buy I-O player Armo; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE, MRK, LLY Q2 Earnings, Upjohn-MYL Merger – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067.

