1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $1.12 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Citigroup (C) as Stock Value Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 147,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.57M, down from 154,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 1.11 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 144,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 12,472 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 156,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.46M for 12.62 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

