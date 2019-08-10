1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $1.15 Million as Shares Declined; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowered Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $6.11 Million as Market Value Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 132,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.66M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market –

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 76.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 13,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 4,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 18,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.77 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

