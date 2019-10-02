1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake by $1.85 Million; As Rpm Intl (RPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed Its Position by $2.95 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.18 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $144.1. About 1.03 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 83.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 48,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 9,335 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571,000, down from 57,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 930,011 shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 91,291 shares to 95,390 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 43,209 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C reported 0.9% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 225,859 shares. Phocas Financial Corp stated it has 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 14,250 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 233 are held by Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 20,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Invest Management Of Virginia Lc holds 4,595 shares. Sit Inv Assoc has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 18,031 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). State Street Corp invested in 6.47 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Electron Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10.38% or 555,194 shares. Atwood And Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.68% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 12 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2.18 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 10,353 shares. 7,005 are owned by Da Davidson Company. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.1% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 25,720 shares. 22,116 are held by Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx. 27,000 are owned by Bp Plc. 7,850 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0.05% or 4,040 shares.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.13 million for 25.55 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 123,300 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $19.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).