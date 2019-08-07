1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake as Shares Rose; As Barnes Group (B) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Lifted Stake

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 43,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 364,269 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73 million, up from 320,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 147,020 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 96,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 136,237 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, down from 232,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 9.27 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – BREAKING: Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK +2.6%; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,491 shares to 77,862 shares, valued at $139.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 211,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,200 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 37,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,877 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $66,822 activity. On Friday, March 8 MANGUM MYLLE H bought $2,074 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) or 37 shares. 1,000 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares with value of $58,826 were bought by Hipple Richard J.