1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stake; Kingsway Financial Services (de (KFS) Shorts Decreased By 40.48%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (de (NYSE:KFS) had a decrease of 40.48% in short interest. KFS’s SI was 17,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.48% from 29,400 shares previously. With 29,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Kingsway Financial Services Inc (de (NYSE:KFS)’s short sellers to cover KFS’s short positions. The SI to Kingsway Financial Services Inc (de’s float is 0.12%. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 35,822 shares traded or 92.38% up from the average. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) has declined 10.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KFS News: 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Rev $45.7M; 24/05/2018 – Stilwell Value LLC Votes to Oppose the Re-Election of Larry G. Swets, Jr. as a Director of Kingsway Financial Services Inc; 10/05/2018 – KINGSWAY REPORTS LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO; 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN OPEN OFFER BY ITS UNIT, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS; 10/05/2018 – Kingsway Announces Letter of Intent to Sell Non-Standard Auto Business; 08/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd; 24/05/2018 – STILWELL ACTIVIST FUND LP SAYS VOTED TO OPPOSE RE-ELECTION OF LARRY G. SWETS JR AS DIRECTOR AT KINGSWAY FINANCIAL’S UPCOMING ANNUAL MEET; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) stake by 5.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 419,725 shares as Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 6.87 million shares with $631.18M value, down from 7.29M last quarter. Canadian Natl Ry Co now has $64.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 974,358 shares traded or 29.38% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Since March 25, 2019, it had 22 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $444,829 activity. Hickey William August Jr also bought $1,498 worth of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) shares. $14,263 worth of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) was bought by Fitzgerald John Taylor Maloney. 135,341 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) shares with value of $406,909 were bought by STILWELL JOSEPH.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.90, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 779,206 shares or 60.09% less from 1.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc has 16,537 shares. Creative Planning reported 23,324 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 16,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) for 267,838 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 50,697 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). 87,801 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Moreover, Raymond James Services Advsr has 0% invested in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 63,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 3,109 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc invested in 200,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 38,500 shares.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $52.29 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 5,713 shares to 23,490 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 6,700 shares and now owns 43,400 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was raised too.

