1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Visa (V) Holding by $55.11 Million; Fedex (FDX) Holder Paragon Capital Management Raised Its Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 355,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4.23M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656.13 million, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99 million shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 43,711 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 37,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $167.42. About 2.17 million shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12B for 31.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

