1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Its Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $16.98 Million; Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 209,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.44M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 820,188 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 76.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 108,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,087 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.39M, up from 141,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.36 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,361 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $338.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 211,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 298,691 shares to 104,802 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 49,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

