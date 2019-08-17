1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding by $12.85 Million; Suntrust Banks (STI) Share Price Rose While First American Bank Upped by $1.08 Million Its Position

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 171,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.38 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 879,702 shares traded or 57.30% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35

First American Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 18,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 37,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 1.83M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – SunTrust: 2018 Business Growth Hinges on Employee Retention and Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer Free Identity Protection; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “S&P 500 violates near-term support, extends (orderly) pullback from record highs – MarketWatch” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,361 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $338.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 81,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington invested in 21,315 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank invested in 6,354 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 0.79% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lpl Fincl Limited reported 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 176,609 shares. Northern Trust invested in 5.03 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 37,426 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 16,292 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0.02% or 181,116 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 59 shares. 12,615 are owned by Franklin Resources Inc.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BB&T Corp. (BBT) shareholders approve merger of equals with SunTrust (STI) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2 Million Grant to 3DE National – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 75,218 shares to 93,552 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (Prn) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Funds (AMECX).