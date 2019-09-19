1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $962,780 as Stock Price Rose; Watts Water (WTS) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watts Water (WTS) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, down from 185,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watts Water for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $97.16. About 39,167 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 7,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 138,249 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.03 million, down from 145,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $141.06. About 583,047 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,698 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Compton Cap Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 1,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 363 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 232,400 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman Associate Inc invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 55,993 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated reported 3,752 shares. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Mason Street Lc has 9,244 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 5,640 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 23,100 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Com owns 226 shares. Parkside Bank Trust reported 0% stake. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co holds 88,162 shares.

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.74M for 23.36 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc Common by 20,000 shares to 331,601 shares, valued at $14.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steven Madden Ltd Common (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Grp Lp Reit (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mirae Asset Glob Com accumulated 26,018 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bamco Inc Ny stated it has 480 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 83 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. 7,390 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtn. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 1.30M shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has 20,493 shares. Fiduciary Communications stated it has 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Marsico Limited Liability Co has 72,680 shares. Dean Assoc Ltd Liability owns 1,673 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 48,168 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Smith Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.17% or 40,005 shares. Alley Ltd reported 0.88% stake. Capital Intll Investors has invested 0.66% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 900 shares to 912 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).