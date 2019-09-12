1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Its Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Position as Market Value Rose; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding Maintained by Jpmorgan Chase & Company

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 87,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 5.92 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567.35 million, up from 5.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $93.99 lastly. It is down 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company's stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 129,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, down from 141,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $129.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 866,593 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,746 shares to 63,653 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 748,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on April 11, 2019

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 225,437 shares to 308,226 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 291,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 563,935 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).