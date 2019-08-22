1832 Asset Management LP Cut Ventas (VTR) Position by $910,000; Valueworks Boosted Its Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Holding by $700,480 as Share Value Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 203,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37M, down from 217,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.08B market cap company. It closed at $72.67 lastly. It is down 21.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 31,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 256,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 224,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 149,843 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. – KLIC; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods; 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 10/05/2018 – KLIC: PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FY17 STATEMENTS NO LONGER RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M; 13/03/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends China Presence; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA STILL REPORTS PRELIM 2Q REV $221.8M,EST $206.7M; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma owns 172,572 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 15,871 shares. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). 200,850 were reported by Paradigm Mgmt New York. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.05% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 2.07M shares. D E Shaw And reported 1.23M shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership owns 82,795 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,813 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 44,909 shares. Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn Llc has invested 0.47% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp reported 0.25% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.2% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bessemer Grp reported 4,754 shares stake. Macquarie Grp, Australia-based fund reported 171,086 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 73,499 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lpl Fin Limited Co reported 327,364 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 391 shares. Virtu Llc reported 27,533 shares. Paradigm Finance Lc holds 1.3% or 53,683 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 10,568 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 98,496 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0.01% or 108 shares. 121,081 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Amica Mutual Ins Com has invested 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 62,400 shares to 111,412 shares, valued at $22.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.