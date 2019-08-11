1832 Asset Management LP Cut Prologis (PLD) Stake By $648,000; Bessemer Group Upped Its Trust Co Bk Ny Com (TRST) Stake

Bessemer Group Inc increased Trust Co Bk Corp Ny Com (TRST) stake by 87.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc acquired 78,900 shares as Trust Co Bk Corp Ny Com (TRST)’s stock rose 2.02%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 169,100 shares with $1.31M value, up from 90,200 last quarter. Trust Co Bk Corp Ny Com now has $758.12 million valuation. It closed at $7.83 lastly. It is down 10.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST); 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER; 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 3.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 9,000 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 246,000 shares with $17.82M value, down from 255,000 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $51.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 2.79 million shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRST shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 59.57 million shares or 1.28% more from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability holds 448,511 shares. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% or 13,861 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 66,191 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 70,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 258,570 shares. Prtn Ltd Com holds 83,009 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.01% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 797,901 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 32,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Lc reported 405,603 shares stake. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership invested in 0.28% or 1.05 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 139,968 shares. Bouchey Financial Grp Limited invested in 0.03% or 17,409 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Grp Incorporated holds 71,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 5.84M shares.

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 24,504 shares to 31,859 valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) stake by 81,727 shares and now owns 682,736 shares. Ishares Tr Russell 1000Val (IWD) was reduced too.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $41,581 activity. $11,925 worth of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) shares were bought by CURLEY KEVIN M. HALL MICHAEL JAMES bought $22,470 worth of stock. $7,186 worth of stock was bought by DE GENNARO DENNIS A on Thursday, March 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PLD in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Twin Capital Inc owns 145,300 shares. Whittier Trust Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 4,908 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank holds 0.38% or 315,492 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Company Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Brinker Capital Incorporated has 12,775 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 488,985 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.08% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 1,889 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 12,016 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Incorporated owns 21,840 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 101,900 shares. Kistler holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 2,357 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.00 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased New Relic Inc stake by 430,100 shares to 449,600 valued at $43.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) stake by 5,339 shares and now owns 24,264 shares. Ssr Mng Inc was raised too.