1832 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $499,500 as Stock Value Rose; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Position Increased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 16,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 1.44M shares traded or 73.71% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 8437.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 2,732 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $507,000, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99 million shares traded or 69.99% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 19,723 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 175,744 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Lc has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Grp reported 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 13 shares. Schroder Grp Inc holds 0% or 8,052 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 12,652 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdg Incorporated has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 12,214 shares. Moreover, Ent Financial Svcs has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 25 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 2,617 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.03% or 17,991 shares. Legal General Gp Inc Public Ltd Company accumulated 1.14M shares.

