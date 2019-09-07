180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 315.67 N/A 0.03 61.25 Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Demonstrates 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.66 beta indicates that 180 Degree Capital Corp. is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.