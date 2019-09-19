180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Both 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 317.52 N/A 0.03 61.25 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.67 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 demonstrates 180 Degree Capital Corp. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 180 Degree Capital Corp. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. was more bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.