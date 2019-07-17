180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 88.49 N/A 0.03 60.47 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.32 N/A 0.40 31.31

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

180 Degree Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.5% and 42.45%. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.