180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Both 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 320.46 N/A 0.03 61.25 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. About 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.